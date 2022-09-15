Erweiterte Funktionen



Newron Pharmaceuticals - Evenamide catalyst approaching




15.09.22 16:18
Edison Investment Research

Newron Pharmaceuticals is focused on the development of novel compounds for the treatment of various neurological conditions. Heading the R&D pipeline is evenamide, which is being investigated for the treatment of schizophrenia. In September 2021, the drug began a Phase III pivotal trial (Study 008A) in this indication, with top-line results expected in H123. Positive results here would represent the most significant near-term catalyst for the company, in our view. In June 2022, Newron reported positive safety and efficacy data for evenamide in a parallel trial (Study 014 focused on treatment-resistant schizophrenia), providing encouraging support for Study 008A. At end-June 2022, it had a total cash and liquid asset position of €28.4m, which we estimate will provide a cash runway to H223. We value Newron at CHF113.9m or CHF6.4 per share (previously CHF107m or CHF6 per share).

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,44 € 1,41 € 0,03 € +2,13% 15.09./17:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0004147952 A0LF18 1,93 € 1,16 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,45 € -1,69%  02.09.22
Düsseldorf 1,44 € +2,13%  17:00
Frankfurt 1,39 € +1,09%  15:05
Xetra 1,475 € 0,00%  17:35
  = Realtime
