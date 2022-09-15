Erweiterte Funktionen
Newron Pharmaceuticals - Evenamide catalyst approaching
15.09.22 16:18
Edison Investment Research
Newron Pharmaceuticals is focused on the development of novel compounds for the treatment of various neurological conditions. Heading the R&D pipeline is evenamide, which is being investigated for the treatment of schizophrenia. In September 2021, the drug began a Phase III pivotal trial (Study 008A) in this indication, with top-line results expected in H123. Positive results here would represent the most significant near-term catalyst for the company, in our view. In June 2022, Newron reported positive safety and efficacy data for evenamide in a parallel trial (Study 014 focused on treatment-resistant schizophrenia), providing encouraging support for Study 008A. At end-June 2022, it had a total cash and liquid asset position of €28.4m, which we estimate will provide a cash runway to H223. We value Newron at CHF113.9m or CHF6.4 per share (previously CHF107m or CHF6 per share).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,44 €
|1,41 €
|0,03 €
|+2,13%
|15.09./17:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IT0004147952
|A0LF18
|1,93 €
|1,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,45 €
|-1,69%
|02.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|1,44 €
|+2,13%
|17:00
|Frankfurt
|1,39 €
|+1,09%
|15:05
|Xetra
|1,475 €
|0,00%
|17:35
