Newmont Corporation - Termination of coverage




04.01.23 12:50
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Doctor Care Anywhere (DOC), Argentex Group (AGFX), Newmont Corporation (NEM), GB Group (GBG), Abliva (ABLI) and TIE Kinetix (TIE). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant. Previously published reports can still be accessed via our website.

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
51,035 $ 49,58 $ 1,455 $ +2,93% 04.01./15:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6516391066 853823 86,37 $ 37,45 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		48,205 € +2,57%  15:54
München 47,895 € +5,10%  09:29
Hamburg 47,82 € +4,64%  11:57
Xetra 48,19 € +4,19%  15:34
AMEX 51,05 $ +3,00%  15:39
NYSE 51,035 $ +2,93%  15:40
Nasdaq 51,03 $ +2,91%  15:40
Berlin 48,10 € +2,54%  15:34
Stuttgart 47,475 € +2,37%  14:12
Düsseldorf 47,55 € +2,20%  15:01
Frankfurt 47,565 € +1,27%  13:31
Hannover 47,005 € -0,19%  08:11
