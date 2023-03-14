Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Newmont":
 Aktien      Futures    


Newmont Corporation - Re-evaluating prospects with respect to guidance




14.03.23 17:18
Edison Investment Research

Newmont’s Q4/FY22 results, released on 23 February, exhibited stronger production than we had anticipated, albeit accompanied by costs that failed to decline as much as we had hoped. Nevertheless, both production and costs for the full year met the company’s guidance to within its usual tolerance range of ±5%. In addition to its Q4/FY22 results, Newmont also provided updated medium-term guidance for production, costs and capex to FY27 to reflect recent inflationary pressures within the industry, and this note updates both our forecasts and valuation to reflect the company’s updated guidance. In the meantime, Newmont’s potential merger with Newcrest clearly remains alive, with the potential to transform the company if it is successfully brought to fruition.

Aktuell
208% Broker Aktientip launcht Finanzportal Boerse24.de
Nach 4.367% mit flatexDEGIRO ($FTK) und 20.488% mit Smartbroker ($SB1)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,79 $ 45,12 $ -0,33 $ -0,73% 14.03./19:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6516391066 853823 86,37 $ 37,45 $
Werte im Artikel
8,70 plus
+7,41%
44,79 minus
-0,73%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		41,69 € -1,31%  19:36
München 41,87 € +3,40%  11:42
Hamburg 41,95 € +1,22%  08:19
Hannover 42,00 € +0,62%  09:09
Frankfurt 41,05 € +0,61%  17:41
Xetra 41,42 € +0,30%  17:35
Nasdaq 44,79 $ -0,67%  19:47
NYSE 44,79 $ -0,73%  19:47
AMEX 44,77 $ -0,78%  19:46
Düsseldorf 41,19 € -1,29%  18:30
Berlin 41,65 € -1,40%  19:35
Stuttgart 41,54 € -1,81%  19:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag für 333% Drone Hot Stock. Nach 1.467% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
490 Newmont Mining 13.03.23
1 Gold/Oil Ratio Extremes 24.11.22
1 QuestEx Gold & Copper 28.06.22
355 Gold, Goldminenaktien oder Daily. 13.05.22
305 Steigt der Goldpreis bald wiede. 05.01.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...