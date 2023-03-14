Newmont Corporation - Re-evaluating prospects with respect to guidance

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Newmont":

Newmont’s Q4/FY22 results, released on 23 February, exhibited stronger production than we had anticipated, albeit accompanied by costs that failed to decline as much as we had hoped. Nevertheless, both production and costs for the full year met the company’s guidance to within its usual tolerance range of ±5%. In addition to its Q4/FY22 results, Newmont also provided updated medium-term guidance for production, costs and capex to FY27 to reflect recent inflationary pressures within the industry, and this note updates both our forecasts and valuation to reflect the company’s updated guidance. In the meantime, Newmont’s potential merger with Newcrest clearly remains alive, with the potential to transform the company if it is successfully brought to fruition.