Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Newmont":
Newmont Corporation - A high-dividend safe haven
19.07.22 10:34
Edison Investment Research
Newmont’s Q222 results are scheduled for release on 25 July. This report updates our forecasts for Q2–Q422 for metals prices and production costs, as well as output from Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) and Pueblo Viejo, which were announced by Barrick on 14 July.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,02 €
|54,05 €
|-0,03 €
|-0,06%
|19.07./13:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6516391066
|853823
|79,59 €
|45,53 €
Werte im Artikel
0,067
+29,13%
54,02
-0,06%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|54,02 €
|-0,06%
|13:29
|Stuttgart
|54,20 €
|+0,41%
|13:31
|AMEX
|54,835 $
|+0,27%
|18.07.22
|NYSE
|54,81 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|54,81 $
|-0,02%
|18.07.22
|München
|54,35 €
|-0,95%
|08:02
|Xetra
|53,99 €
|-0,97%
|13:02
|Berlin
|54,03 €
|-0,97%
|13:35
|Düsseldorf
|53,84 €
|-0,99%
|13:00
|Hannover
|54,01 €
|-1,15%
|08:39
|Hamburg
|54,01 €
|-1,17%
|08:39
|Frankfurt
|53,76 €
|-1,38%
|10:45
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|QuestEx Gold & Copper
|28.06.22
|355
|Gold, Goldminenaktien oder Daily.
|13.05.22
|464
|Newmont Mining
|22.04.22
|305
|Steigt der Goldpreis bald wiede.
|05.01.22
|3
|Newmont mit 15% an Sirios R.
|25.09.21