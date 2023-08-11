Erweiterte Funktionen



NetApp Quartalszahlen in 11 Tagen: Aktionäre gespannt auf Umsatz und Gewinne




11.08.23 19:10
Gurupress

In 11 days, the San Jose-based company NetApp will be releasing its quarterly earnings for the first quarter. Shareholders are eagerly awaiting the revenue and profit figures. How has NetApp’s stock performed compared to last year?


With just 11 days left until NetApp, currently valued at 15 billion euros, announces its new quarterly numbers after market close, both shareholders and analysts are waiting with bated breath. According to current data analysis, analysts predict a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While NetApp achieved revenues of 1.44 billion euros in Q1 2022, it is now expected to decline by -11.20% to 1.28 billion euros. Profit is also projected to change and likely drop by -10.80% to 173.08 million euros.


Analysts are generally optimistic on a yearly basis, projecting a +0.10%...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Paukenschlag: 20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Börsenstar setzt jetzt auf diese Aktie
324% Security Software Aktientip nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks ($PANW)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu NetApp


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,76 $ 76,84 $ -0,08 $ -0,10% 11.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US64110D1046 A0NHKR 80,52 $ 58,08 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		70,15 € +0,21%  16:18
Düsseldorf 70,30 € +0,64%  19:31
Stuttgart 70,40 € +0,64%  21:05
Xetra 70,20 € +0,43%  17:35
AMEX 76,97 $ +0,21%  21:51
NYSE 76,79 $ -0,03%  21:58
Nasdaq 76,76 $ -0,10%  22:00
Frankfurt 68,60 € -0,29%  09:31
Hamburg 68,60 € -0,36%  08:01
Hannover 68,60 € -0,36%  08:07
München 69,00 € -0,36%  08:01
Berlin 68,90 € -0,58%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt einsteigen - Biotech Aktientip heilt Hautkrebs vollständig. 255% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
10 Einstiegskurse? 10.08.19
1 NTAP NetApp 27.04.15
7 Die große Konkurrenz zu EMC. 25.06.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...