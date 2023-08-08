NetApp Aktien: Analysten gemischter Meinung vor Q1 Ergebnisse, erwarteter Rückgang von 11,20% beim Umsatz

NetApp has been experiencing fluctuations in its stock price over the past 30 days, with a slight increase of +0.51%. However, analysts have mixed opinions about the future performance of NetApp shares.

In just 14 days, NetApp will be releasing its first-quarter financial results. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting these numbers to assess the company’s revenue and profitability. Current data analysis suggests that NetApp may experience a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter. In Q1 2022, NetApp generated a revenue of €1.44 billion, but it is now expected to decrease by -11.20% to €1.28 billion. Similarly, the company’s profit is projected to fall by -10.80%, reaching €173.21 million.

However, on an annual basis, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about NetApp’s performance this year. They...