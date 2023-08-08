Erweiterte Funktionen



NetApp Aktien: Analysten gemischter Meinung vor Q1 Ergebnisse, erwarteter Rückgang von 11,20% beim Umsatz




08.08.23 06:49
Gurupress

NetApp has been experiencing fluctuations in its stock price over the past 30 days, with a slight increase of +0.51%. However, analysts have mixed opinions about the future performance of NetApp shares.


In just 14 days, NetApp will be releasing its first-quarter financial results. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting these numbers to assess the company’s revenue and profitability. Current data analysis suggests that NetApp may experience a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter. In Q1 2022, NetApp generated a revenue of €1.44 billion, but it is now expected to decrease by -11.20% to €1.28 billion. Similarly, the company’s profit is projected to fall by -10.80%, reaching €173.21 million.


However, on an annual basis, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about NetApp’s performance this year. They...


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
70,90 € 70,65 € 0,25 € +0,35% 08.08./08:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US64110D1046 A0NHKR 78,33 € 54,61 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		70,90 € +0,35%  07.08.23
Hamburg 69,65 € 0,00%  08:01
Hannover 69,65 € 0,00%  08:01
NYSE 78,33 $ 0,00%  07.08.23
Nasdaq 78,29 $ 0,00%  07.08.23
AMEX 78,20 $ 0,00%  07.08.23
München 69,80 € -0,43%  08:00
Stuttgart 69,80 € -0,50%  08:04
Berlin 69,75 € -0,57%  08:08
Xetra 70,95 € -0,63%  07.08.23
Düsseldorf 69,50 € -1,70%  08:10
Frankfurt 69,65 € -2,25%  07.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
