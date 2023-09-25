Erweiterte Funktionen


Nel Asa stock: What an attack!




25.09.23 12:26
Gurupress

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Nel Asa launched an upward attack on Friday after all. It went up by more than 5%. Will a comeback succeed after all? This question certainly concerns not only Nel Asa shareholders.


Nevertheless, the share has lost massively on a weekly balance, starting the week at well over 90 cents. In the end, there was now a price of 0.86 euros – shockingly low and weak. First of all, the profit from Friday is only a small revision to the current outlook, not a decisive one, according to chart technicians.


However, Nel Asa has a very high price target, according to analysts. The chance of reaching this price target now is considered comparatively low, if the technical analysts or other analysts are consulted. Nevertheless, it is worth paying attention to this price target as well.


 


Nel Asa: The next results are expected!


For the time...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält Lizenz im Chemiepark Höchst und am Flughafen Frankfurt
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die besten KI-Aktien - Riesiges Potenzial für kluge Anleger. Neuer KI Aktientip nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:21 , Aktiennews
POSCO Aktie: Das war nur der Anfang!
14:21 , Aktiennews
Kellogg Aktie: Das wird noch ein spannendes [...]
14:21 , Aktiennews
bluebird bio Aktie: Das könnte große Probleme [...]
14:21 , Aktiennews
Lenovo Aktie: Jetzt ist alles möglich
14:21 , Aktiennews
Freeport-McMoRan Aktie: Schlechte Nachrichten [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...