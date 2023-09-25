Nel Asa stock: What an attack!

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Nel Asa launched an upward attack on Friday after all. It went up by more than 5%. Will a comeback succeed after all? This question certainly concerns not only Nel Asa shareholders.

Nevertheless, the share has lost massively on a weekly balance, starting the week at well over 90 cents. In the end, there was now a price of 0.86 euros – shockingly low and weak. First of all, the profit from Friday is only a small revision to the current outlook, not a decisive one, according to chart technicians.

However, Nel Asa has a very high price target, according to analysts. The chance of reaching this price target now is considered comparatively low, if the technical analysts or other analysts are consulted. Nevertheless, it is worth paying attention to this price target as well.

Nel Asa: The next results are expected!

For the time...