Nel Asa share: Is it all over?

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Nel ASA dealt another heavy blow to the stock markets just before the weekend. The share price fell by 2.3% to just over 0.65 euros. This is a new low for the year and a major setback for the 2020s.

The downward trend appears to be unstoppable, with every day of the past week seeing a fall. This is disheartening, especially as there has been no new – and therefore negative – news from the Norwegian company.

The only hope for Nel ASA…

It seems that the markets are no longer willing to wait for Nel ASA to announce its quarterly results on 25 October. Unless the Norwegians report too few partnerships or orders (unless they are deliberately withheld), this is unlikely to be a cause for celebration. Will the disappointments be significant? This is also uncertain and unlikely. In fact, Nel ASA reported a record order backlog in...