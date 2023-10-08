Erweiterte Funktionen


Nel Asa share: Is it all over?




08.10.23 10:31
Gurupress

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Nel ASA dealt another heavy blow to the stock markets just before the weekend. The share price fell by 2.3% to just over 0.65 euros. This is a new low for the year and a major setback for the 2020s.


The downward trend appears to be unstoppable, with every day of the past week seeing a fall. This is disheartening, especially as there has been no new – and therefore negative – news from the Norwegian company.


The only hope for Nel ASA…


It seems that the markets are no longer willing to wait for Nel ASA to announce its quarterly results on 25 October. Unless the Norwegians report too few partnerships or orders (unless they are deliberately withheld), this is unlikely to be a cause for celebration. Will the disappointments be significant? This is also uncertain and unlikely. In fact, Nel ASA reported a record order backlog in...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelles Offtake Agreement mit Glencore ($GLEN). Neuer 354% Lithium Aktientip nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) und 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:00 , Aktiennews
Nano One Materials Aktie: Jetzt geht’s los!
12:00 , Aktiennews
Southwest Airlines Aktie: Vorsicht, Stolperfalle [...]
12:00 , Aktiennews
Rocket Companies Inc Aktie: Was für eine Nie [...]
12:00 , Aktiennews
Agenus /DE Aktie: Die Situation spitzt sich z [...]
12:00 , Aktiennews
Petrochina Aktie: Das ist ein absoluter Befre [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...