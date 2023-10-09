Erweiterte Funktionen
Nel Asa share: 16 days to go!
09.10.23 14:50
Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -
Nel Asa undoubtedly did not present a good performance on the stock exchanges last week once again. In the end, the Norwegians suffered a loss of more than -12 %. The hydrogen company is thus even weaker – relative to the economic result or even the sentiment around its own shares – than its competitors from Plug Power or ITM Power.
Nevertheless, in one particular respect there is still a hint that Nel Asa may not have reached the end of the line.
Nel Asa: On 25 October
For Nel Asa will present its quarterly results on 25 October. This may be an inconspicuous date, but at least it can claim a high significance at the moment.
- Nel Asa had already presented quarterly figures for the second quarter of the year at the beginning of July. At the time, these figures were convincing. Turnover is or was on track, net losses were even...
