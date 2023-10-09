Nel Asa share: 16 days to go!

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Nel Asa undoubtedly did not present a good performance on the stock exchanges last week once again. In the end, the Norwegians suffered a loss of more than -12 %. The hydrogen company is thus even weaker – relative to the economic result or even the sentiment around its own shares – than its competitors from Plug Power or ITM Power.

Nevertheless, in one particular respect there is still a hint that Nel Asa may not have reached the end of the line.

Nel Asa: On 25 October

For Nel Asa will present its quarterly results on 25 October. This may be an inconspicuous date, but at least it can claim a high significance at the moment.