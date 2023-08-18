Nel ASA stock: Unbelievable!

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Nel ASA share price recently reached a new record. A price level last seen in October 2022. The technical situation is increasingly raising questions, although the company shows enormous growth potential in sales and profits. In the short term, however, forecasts seem particularly challenging. A recent statement by US bank JPMorgan also casts a shadow over Nel ASA shares.

JP Morgan’s target price cut: Impact on Nel ASA stock?

U.S. bank JPMorgan has recently downgraded its target price for Nel ASA shares from 12.00 to 11.40 Norwegian Krone following the announcement of the quarterly results. The rating was maintained “neutral.” The updated analysis by Patrick Jones, an analyst at JPMorgan, points to higher operating losses in 2023 and 2024. This downgrade is attributed to ongoing difficulties in the energy...