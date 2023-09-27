Nel ASA stock: Not the right time to buy at all

Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -

Nel ASA shares started the week with a dramatic fall, closing Tuesday at 8.20 Norwegian Kroner, down by -17.2%. The results for the current month are even more disappointing; the share has lost almost a third of its value, or -29.2%. The psychologically important target of 10 NOK could not be maintained. The share price is in free fall, and it seems that the bears have the wheel firmly in their hands.

Price: 8.20 NOK

Monthly change: -29.2%

200-day moving average (GD200): 13.88 NOK (falling)

Technical indicators: Dark clouds on the horizon

The 200-day line (GD200), often used as an indicator of long-term trends, is falling and is at 13.88 NOK . This is a clear sell signal. Moreover, the Nel ASA share price is well below the GD200, which reinforces the negative outlook for the stock. At the support level, the focus is on...