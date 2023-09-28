Nel ASA - This is Gigantic!

Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -

Nel ASA slid down again in the early hours on Wednesday. The stock is in a steep decline, and there is indeed news that deserves attention. Whether the markets are still paying close attention remains uncertain.

Nel ASA is in freefall. The stock has experienced a veritable crash amid increasing trading volumes. It has failed to hold the €1 mark and is thus considered a penny stock. Furthermore, it has been consistently declining, reaching €0.70, the lowest point in the past three years.

The stock has lost its support and is considered lost for the time being, especially among technical analysts. This is a bad sign in the short term, according to analysts.

Construction of a gigafactory

However, Nel ASA continues to move forward. A press release from Tuesday indicates that Nel ASA will establish a Gigafactory in Michigan. This...