Nanoco Group - Strengthening customer engagement




13.09.22 08:24
Edison Investment Research

Nanoco has announced that a sequence of purchase orders from several existing customers for development work and validation materials means that FY23 revenues are likely to be 20% higher than FY22 rather than at a similar level. We adjust our estimates accordingly, noting that these still exclude any revenues from potential production orders, the value of which will depend on the initial use case and ramp-up timing.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,585 € 0,64 € -0,055 € -8,59% 13.09./10:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B01JLR99 A0EASE 0,64 € 0,19 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,615 € +2,50%  09.09.22
Düsseldorf 0,59 € +0,85%  10:31
Stuttgart 0,53 € -1,85%  11:11
Frankfurt 0,585 € -8,59%  08:20
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,53 $ -11,67%  18.08.22
  = Realtime
