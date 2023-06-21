Nanoco Group - Returning cash and investing in the business

Erweiterte Funktionen



Nanoco has announced its intention to return £33–40m of the funds won through the settlement with Samsung to shareholders, retaining £20m to execute its growth and intellectual property (IP) licensing strategy. Management expects to start this programme after it has received the second $75m tranche in February 2024 from the Samsung litigation. Operationally, multiple end-customer trials via Nanoco’s major partner are ongoing and it is seeing renewed interest from the display market. The group also intends to seek further value from its IP portfolio, having identified a number of other potentially infringing third parties.

 
