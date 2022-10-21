Erweiterte Funktionen

Nanoco Group - Progress in both organic and non-organic activity




21.10.22 11:04
Edison Investment Research

During FY22, Nanoco began to scale up its programme to deliver nanomaterials to its major European customer. It also made good progress in its legal action against Samsung for wilful infringement of its IP, with a positive judgement from the inter partes reviews (IPRs) on the five patents in the case. Importantly, the £5.4m raised in June extends the cash runway for nanomaterial development and scale-up activities into CY25, which is beyond the point Nanoco expects organic activities to be self-financing.

