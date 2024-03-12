Nanoco Group - Mechanisms for shareholder returns confirmed

Erweiterte Funktionen



Following receipt of the £58.8m second tranche from the Samsung litigation on 24 January, Nanoco plans to return £30m to shareholders via a tender offer (c 38.5% of outstanding shares), alongside a £3m share buyback. After completing this £33m return and repaying c £5m outstanding debt, Nanoco expects to have c £23m cash to accelerate commercial production of nanomaterials at scale. With its validated technology, robust pipeline and strong financial position, we believe the group is positioned to drive long-term shareholder value creation. With Nanoco only valued marginally higher than the second tranche proceeds, we believe the market is undervaluing the group’s several commercial opportunities and intellectual property (IP) despite recent progress.

