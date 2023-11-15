Nanoco Group - First commercial order fulfilled – major milestone

Erweiterte Funktionen



15.11.23 09:40
Edison Investment Research

Nanoco’s announcement that it has fulfilled its first commercial order heralds the company’s transition from a development-stage company to a commercial supplier of quantum materials. The order provides support for our FY24 forecasts and is a key milestone on the company’s pathway towards becoming self-financing in FY25, with the potential to scale up significantly beyond that, if design wins in high-volume sensing applications can be secured.

