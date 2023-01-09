Erweiterte Funktionen
Nanoco Group - Context on no-fault settlement of litigation
09.01.23 08:42
Nanoco’s regulatory news release gives more information on its proposed settlement with Samsung and adds useful context in the face of speculation on investor forums and share price volatility after the 6 January no-settlement announcement. Nanoco expects to issue another update when it completes the final binding agreement within the next 30 days. We leave our estimates unchanged.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,52 €
|0,65 €
|-0,13 €
|-20,00%
|09.01./11:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B01JLR99
|A0EASE
|0,76 €
|0,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,52 €
|-20,00%
|09:12
|Stuttgart
|0,50 €
|+15,21%
|11:05
|Düsseldorf
|0,50 €
|-20,00%
|10:31
|Frankfurt
|0,52 €
|-27,78%
|10:51
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,25 $
|-66,22%
|06.01.23
= Realtime
