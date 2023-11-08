Erweiterte Funktionen



Nanoco Group - Asian customer moves to the next phase




08.11.23 11:14
Edison Investment Research

Nanoco Group has signed a new two-year joint development agreement (JDA) with its existing major Asian chemical partner to optimise and scale up production of Nanoco’s second-generation quantum dot materials for infrared sensing applications. This marks the company’s latest milestone on its path to becoming a commercial provider of nanomaterials to the sensing market and provides support for our FY24 forecasts.

