Nano Dimension - Record quarter for revenue

For Q123, Nano Dimension reported good progress in revenue, up 43.5% y o-y and 23.6% q-o-q to $15.0m. Continued investment in R&D resulted in an adjusted EBITDA loss of $23.7m. Revaluation of the company’s stake in Stratasys and interest income earned on cash resulted in net income of $22.2m for the quarter. With net cash of $974m at quarter end, the company is well-funded to pursue its acquisition strategy.