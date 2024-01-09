Erweiterte Funktionen
Nano Dimension - New offer for Stratasys
09.01.24 11:06
Edison Investment Research
Nano Dimension has made a non-binding proposal to acquire the 86% of Stratasys that it does not own for $16.50 per share in cash. The deal would be financed mainly from existing cash, with discussions for additional financing currently underway. Stratasys is reviewing the proposal as part of its ongoing strategic review.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,08 €
|2,10 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,95%
|09.01./13:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US63008G2030
|A2PTUS
|3,04 €
|2,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,08 €
|-0,95%
|13:02
|Stuttgart
|2,06 €
|+0,98%
|14:36
|Düsseldorf
|2,06 €
|0,00%
|12:30
|NYSE
|2,305 $
|0,00%
|08.01.24
|Nasdaq
|2,30 $
|0,00%
|08.01.24
|AMEX
|2,305 $
|0,00%
|08.01.24
|München
|2,10 €
|-0,94%
|08:05
|Frankfurt
|2,06 €
|-0,96%
|08:12
|Berlin
|2,06 €
|-1,90%
|14:45
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Nanodimension (WKN: A2PTUS.
|17.05.22
|21
|Tolle Technik
|13.10.21