Erweiterte Funktionen



Nano Dimension - Leading manufacturing into the future




09.03.23 14:27
Edison Investment Research

Nano Dimension has built up a uniquely broad portfolio of complementary additive manufacturing capabilities through a sequence of acquisitions starting in April 2021. Revenues have grown from US$3.4m in FY20 to US$43.6m in FY22. At the end of December 2022 the group had US$1.0bn in cash and equivalents to accelerate this strategy.

Aktuell
Eilt: Medtech Hot Stock meldet neue Anlage für Schlaganfallbehandlung
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,12 $ 3,04 $ 0,08 $ +2,63% 09.03./16:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US63008G2030 A2PTUS 3,98 $ 2,06 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,925 € +1,56%  13:46
AMEX 3,12 $ +2,80%  16:11
NYSE 3,12 $ +2,63%  16:11
Nasdaq 3,12 $ +2,63%  16:11
Stuttgart 2,88 € +2,49%  16:01
Berlin 2,91 € +0,52%  15:39
München 2,925 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 2,82 € -0,53%  08:14
Düsseldorf 2,825 € -0,88%  15:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 200 KI Drohnen für Ukraine - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 1.455% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Nanodimension (WKN: A2PTUS. 17.05.22
21 Tolle Technik 13.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...