Erweiterte Funktionen



Nano Dimension - Creating additive manufacturing industry leader




15.03.23 17:24
Edison Investment Research

Nano Dimension has made a formal, non-binding offer to acquire Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) for US$18.00 per share in cash. Under the terms of the proposal, Nano Dimension, which has been the largest shareholder of Stratasys since July 2022 and currently owns approximately 14.5% of the company’s outstanding shares, would acquire the remaining shares of Stratasys for a total consideration of c US$1.1bn in cash. The offer price reflects a premium of 36% to the closing trading price on 1 March 2023, and a 31% premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average price up to 1 March 2023. Nano Dimension states that it has held constructive, informal discussions with Stratasys, which has announced that it ‘will carefully review and evaluate the proposal’.

Aktuell
200% Broker Hot Stock vor Übernahmen - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 4.367% mit flatexDEGIRO ($FTK) und 20.488% mit Smartbroker ($SB1)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,495 $ 2,56 $ -0,065 $ -2,54% 15.03./18:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US63008G2030 A2PTUS 3,98 $ 2,06 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,425 € +0,62%  15:35
Stuttgart 2,34 € 0,00%  16:08
Düsseldorf 2,345 € -0,64%  18:30
Berlin 2,36 € -2,07%  18:43
AMEX 2,50 $ -2,34%  18:54
NYSE 2,495 $ -2,54%  19:23
Nasdaq 2,495 $ -2,54%  19:22
München 2,44 € -6,15%  08:01
Frankfurt 2,33 € -7,91%  12:42
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 200 Drohnen Riesendeal - Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon (RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Nanodimension (WKN: A2PTUS. 17.05.22
21 Tolle Technik 13.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...