Mytilineos - Synergies and solar delivering growth




15.11.23 07:48
Edison Investment Research

Mytilineos (MYTIL) is continuing to deliver on its transformation into a simpler structure based on two pillars, Energy and Metals. Its strategy is focused on realising synergies in the group and building its renewable energy sources (RES) business, with its existing industrial assets providing a solid platform for growth. In our view, €1bn/year in EBITDA looks achievable in FY23 and would reset earnings at a higher level. We are increasing our valuation from €36/share to €45/share, in part due to the growth of its RES business, partly funded by its asset rotation strategy.

