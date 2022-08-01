Erweiterte Funktionen



Mytilineos - Strong H122 and with continued momentum




01.08.22 11:56
Edison Investment Research

Mytilineos reported record-high H122 results. Net profit after minorities increased by 116% to €166m, versus H121 (€77m) and was higher than the previous record performance in H221 (€103m). In particular, Power & Gas and Metallurgy delivered results significantly above our expectations. Sustainable Engineering Solutions gained momentum in Q2 and the firm order backlog increased by 65%. We also expect Renewables & Storage Development to be stronger in H2 due to solar parks under construction nearing conclusion (potentially c 450MW). Mytilineos is on a strong growth trajectory and has been investing to benefit from the energy transition. On the earnings call, the chairman suggested that Mytilineos could potentially substantially exceed its previous informal FY22 net income guidance of €260m (with H2 notably better than H1). As a result of this, our forecasts and valuation are under review until the full H122 report is published.

Aktuell
Neuer 406% Aktieninsider Tipp: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,69 € 14,60 € 0,09 € +0,62% 01.08./14:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GRS393503008 934398 18,51 € 12,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 14,87 € +2,76%  13:26
Frankfurt 14,69 € +0,62%  08:14
Berlin 15,03 € -0,13%  14:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Welche Aktie jetzt kaufen? Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...