Erweiterte Funktionen
Mytilineos - Renewables to drive EBITDA above €1bn/year
21.03.23 10:14
Edison Investment Research
We are raising our earnings estimates for Mytilineos and increasing our valuation 29% from €28/share to €36/share. Cyclical factors helped earnings acceleration in 2022, but we see underlying organic growth (particularly in Energy) resetting earnings to €1bn/year from FY24. Mytilineos is simplifying its story around two key activities in a roughly 70/30 earnings mix: Energy (renewables, generation and natural gas supply) and Metallurgy (aluminium smelting). Its renewables business is particularly well positioned to benefit from European policy initiatives.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,20 €
|23,84 €
|0,36 €
|+1,51%
|21.03./12:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS393503008
|934398
|25,50 €
|12,60 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Mytilineos Holding (WKN: 9343.
|28.01.23