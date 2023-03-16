Murray International Trust - Things looking good for MYI’s shareholders

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.03.23 15:14
Edison Investment Research

Murray International Trust (MYI) is managed by members of abrdn’s global equity team, Bruce Stout (lead manager), Martin Connaghan and Samantha Fitzpatrick. Things are progressing well for the trust, which meaningfully outperformed its global reference index in FY22. MYI’s income during the period exceeded the managers’ expectations and the proposed annual dividend was c 1.1x covered. Performance has been enhanced by portfolio activity undertaken during the global pandemic, due to successful stock selection and a further asset allocation shift into equities from fixed income securities. The managers are confident that MYI’s portfolio of high-quality assets has the potential to perform relatively well in an environment of higher interest rates and anticipated lower equity returns. To increase liquidity, there is a proposed five-for-one share price split.

