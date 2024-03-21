Erweiterte Funktionen


Murray International Trust - Business as usual ahead of manager’s retirement




21.03.24 12:22
Edison Investment Research

Murray International Trust’s (MYI’s) managers are transitioning smoothly from a team of three to two, ahead of Bruce Stout’s retirement at the end of June 2024. The two remaining managers, Martin Connaghan and Samantha Fitzpatrick, have worked closely with Stout since 2001, so MYI’s shareholders can have confidence that it will be ‘business as usual’ in H224 and beyond. Regardless of the market environment, the managers strive to fulfil their objectives of generating income and capital growth higher than the rate of UK inflation and to have a covered dividend. However, in years of lower income, the board can draw on the trust’s revenue reserves, which are equivalent to more than the annual dividend payment, to enable MYI’s progressive dividend policy to continue.

Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential
Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Deals mit 4 führenden Lithium-Produzenten. Neuer 414% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 6.257% mit SQM ($SQM)

Lithos Group Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:51 , Gurupress
Walgreens Boots Alliance Aktie: Was bedeute [...]
18:49 , Gurupress
Allianz Aktie: Jetzt wird es richtig interessant [...]
18:49 , Gurupress
BNP Paribas Aktie: Was bedeutet das für den [...]
18:47 , Gurupress
Fiserv Aktie: Eine Überraschung nach der ande [...]
18:45 , Gurupress
AMS: Deutlich gewonnen!
Aktien des Tages

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...