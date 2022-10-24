Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MOTORK LTD.":
 Aktien    


MotorK - Taking a more cautious approach




24.10.22 08:18
Edison Investment Research

MotorK reported revenue growth of 20% y-o-y for the first nine months of FY22 (9M22) and closed Q322 with annualised recurring revenue (ARR) of €21.8m (+86% y-o-y). While demand for the SparK platform remains strong, the company has reduced guidance for FY22 to reflect delays in customer decision making and the slower transition of acquired customers onto the SparK platform. We have reduced our forecasts to the lower end of the new guidance range.

Aktuell
Wegweisende News - Erstklassige Übernahme
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,25 € 2,25 € -   € 0,00% 24.10./11:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BMXH3352 A3C6A1 6,68 € 1,71 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 2,25 € 0,00%  11:00
Frankfurt 2,27 € -2,16%  09:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bahnbrechende News - Sensationelle Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...