Erweiterte Funktionen
MotorK - Promising signs for 2023
26.01.23 14:40
Edison Investment Research
For FY22, MotorK reported a record Q4, driven by its focus on higher-value enterprise contracts, the launch of its SparK platform and the continued migration of acquired companies onto the platform. Annualised recurring revenue (ARR), management’s main metric for tracking performance, was €26.9m, falling short of our €28m forecast and management’s guided range of €28–30m. FY23 and beyond looks set to benefit from a large pipeline of contract opportunities, with €5.2m of additional ARR committed as at 31 December 2022. Growth should be supported by maintaining low customer churn and high net revenue retention.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,105 €
|1,10 €
|0,005 €
|+0,45%
|26.01./16:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BMXH3352
|A3C6A1
|6,20 €
|1,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|1,105 €
|+0,45%
|16:00
|Frankfurt
|1,11 €
|0,00%
|14:45
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.