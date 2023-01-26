MotorK - Promising signs for 2023

Erweiterte Funktionen



For FY22, MotorK reported a record Q4, driven by its focus on higher-value enterprise contracts, the launch of its SparK platform and the continued migration of acquired companies onto the platform. Annualised recurring revenue (ARR), management’s main metric for tracking performance, was €26.9m, falling short of our €28m forecast and management’s guided range of €28–30m. FY23 and beyond looks set to benefit from a large pipeline of contract opportunities, with €5.2m of additional ARR committed as at 31 December 2022. Growth should be supported by maintaining low customer churn and high net revenue retention.

