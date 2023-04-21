Erweiterte Funktionen
MotorK - Positive indicators provide strong visibility
21.04.23 10:54
Edison Investment Research
MotorK’s Q123 trading update indicates that the group is on track to meet its FY23 guidance and our forecasts after management secured 59% of the annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth required. Performance in Q1 was strong, with the group reporting high double-digit revenue growth, driven by low customer churn and continuing multi-product adoption. With investment in its platform largely complete, the company is starting to see operating leverage. The stock is up 89% year to date, and we believe there is still significant upside potential, as highlighted by its discount to peers.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,01 €
|2,04 €
|-0,03 €
|-1,47%
|21.04./13:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BMXH3352
|A3C6A1
|5,08 €
|1,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|2,01 €
|-1,47%
|13:00
|Frankfurt
|1,97 €
|-6,19%
|11:30
= Realtime
