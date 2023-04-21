MotorK - Positive indicators provide strong visibility

MotorK’s Q123 trading update indicates that the group is on track to meet its FY23 guidance and our forecasts after management secured 59% of the annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth required. Performance in Q1 was strong, with the group reporting high double-digit revenue growth, driven by low customer churn and continuing multi-product adoption. With investment in its platform largely complete, the company is starting to see operating leverage. The stock is up 89% year to date, and we believe there is still significant upside potential, as highlighted by its discount to peers.