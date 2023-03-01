Erweiterte Funktionen



MotorK - Cash-generative strategy in place




01.03.23
Edison Investment Research

MotorK’s FY22 results showed a 40% y-o-y increase in reported revenue and a 78% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR, 40% organic growth), driven by new enterprise contract wins, higher retail average contract values (ACV) and contributions from newly acquired companies. Customer churn remained low, while net retention benefited from higher levels of cross- and up-selling, underpinned by multi-product adoption. Higher marketing and R&D costs affected cash in FY22 but should support operating leverage from FY23 now that most of the investment is complete.

Bitte warten...