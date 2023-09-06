Morgan Stanley Quartalsergebnisse: Aktionäre erwarten leichten Umsatzanstieg und Profitrückgang

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Morgan Stanley":

In 41 days, the New York-based company Morgan Stanley will present its quarterly financial results for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Morgan Stanley stock compare to last year?

There are only 41 days left until the Morgan Stanley stock, with a current market capitalization of 131.89 billion euros, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Morgan Stanley generated revenue of 11.25 billion euros in the third quarter of 2022, there is now an expected jump of +1.30 percent to 12.48 billion euros in revenue for this quarter. Profit is also expected to change and...