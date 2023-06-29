Erweiterte Funktionen


Mondelez legt in 24 Tagen Quartalsergebnisse vor: Umsatz und Gewinn stark im Aufwind




29.06.23 07:47
Gurupress

Mondelez’s 2nd quarter financial results are just around the corner. In 24 days, the Chicago-based company will present its quarterly report, revealing its revenue and profit figures. Shareholders are eagerly awaiting this announcement and wondering how Mondelez’s stock has performed compared to last year.


With a current market capitalization of EUR 91.03 billion, Mondelez will disclose its new quarterly numbers after the market closes in just 24 days. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly anticipating these results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Mondelez generated revenue of EUR 6.64 billion in Q2 2022, it is now anticipated that there will be a significant jump of +13.20% to EUR 7.51 billion in this quarter. Profit is also...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
Vidac Pharma mit sensationellen Ergebnissen zur Wirksamkeit von VDA-1102
Strong Buy!

Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). Abnahmedeals mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:50 , Aktiennews
ACM Research Aktie: Es fehlt nicht mehr vie [...]
08:50 , Aktiennews
Endlich lohnt sich Qualtrics International Regist [...]
08:50 , Aktiennews
NG Energy International Aktie: Was wird das [...]
08:50 , Aktiennews
China Harmony New Energy Auto Aktie: Selbs [...]
08:50 , Aktiennews
Baxter Aktie: Das darf sich kein Anleger entg [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...