Molten Ventures - Readying the ship for choppy waters
22.06.22 10:36
Edison Investment Research
Molten had a very strong FY22 (net growth in fair value of 37%), delivering a solid series of cash exits (realisations/gross portfolio value of 13%). Despite this, Molten’s shares trade at 0.44x FY22 NAV per share of 937p, which seems an unjustifiably deep discount given its 26% y-o-y NAV/share growth and five-year NAV/share CAGR of 22%. Moreover, Molten has a broad-based portfolio, weighted towards the more robust B2B business model. Molten’s quoted holdings represented 4% of FY22 fair value and, allowing for share price falls to 8 June 2022, adjusted NAV/share still stands at c 925p. In our opinion, the Molten’s portfolio does not warrant adiscount of over 50%, given that the core portfolio is well-funded (80% funded to exit or with 24 months’ runway) and that recent valuations (Aiven, CoachHub, Thought Machine) have delivered substantial uplifts.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,64 €
|4,82 €
|-0,18 €
|-3,73%
|22.06./13:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|A143MK
|13,80 €
|4,64 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|4,82 €
|-1,23%
|08:09
|Frankfurt
|4,64 €
|-3,73%
|09:16
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,639 $
|-19,53%
|09.06.22
= Realtime
