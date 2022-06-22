Erweiterte Funktionen



Molten Ventures - Readying the ship for choppy waters




22.06.22 10:36
Edison Investment Research

Molten had a very strong FY22 (net growth in fair value of 37%), delivering a solid series of cash exits (realisations/gross portfolio value of 13%). Despite this, Molten’s shares trade at 0.44x FY22 NAV per share of 937p, which seems an unjustifiably deep discount given its 26% y-o-y NAV/share growth and five-year NAV/share CAGR of 22%. Moreover, Molten has a broad-based portfolio, weighted towards the more robust B2B business model. Molten’s quoted holdings represented 4% of FY22 fair value and, allowing for share price falls to 8 June 2022, adjusted NAV/share still stands at c 925p. In our opinion, the Molten’s portfolio does not warrant adiscount of over 50%, given that the core portfolio is well-funded (80% funded to exit or with 24 months’ runway) and that recent valuations (Aiven, CoachHub, Thought Machine) have delivered substantial uplifts.

Aktuell
Stark Kaufen: Übernahme potentieller Weltklasse-Uran-Lagerstätte
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,64 € 4,82 € -0,18 € -3,73% 22.06./13:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BY7QYJ50 A143MK 13,80 € 4,64 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 4,82 € -1,23%  08:09
Frankfurt 4,64 € -3,73%  09:16
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,639 $ -19,53%  09.06.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Strong Outperformer: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...