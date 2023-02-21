Erweiterte Funktionen
Molten Ventures - Key takeaways from the 2023 capital markets day
21.02.23 10:04
Edison Investment Research
At its capital markets day (CMD) Molten Ventures highlighted its successful growth since it listed in 2016, having grown its gross portfolio value by a CAGR of 59% (supported by several capital raises). We note that Molten posted a six-year NAV total return (TR) to end-September 2022 of c 15% pa. Since IPO, Molten has deployed an average £133m in capital per year (excluding secondary investments) and received £452m in total realisation proceeds. Portfolio growth has been underpinned by the 24% pa growth in European venture capital (VC) series A, B and C deal volumes (Molten’s ‘sweet spot’) between 2015 and 2022 (based on PitchBook data).
