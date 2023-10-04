Molecure - Striving to maximise clinical potential

Molecure has announced H123 results, including a recap of its operational activities. Management also outlined four strategic objectives for 2023–25, with the aim of creating a diversified portfolio of projects (additional details below). Key highlights from the reporting period included updates on the company’s two clinical-stage assets. For OATD-01, management is preparing to commence Phase II studies (initiation expected in Q423), and for OATD-02, the Phase I trial assessing the drug in patients with advanced and/or metastatic solid tumours is ongoing (updates expected in H223). As of 30 June 2023, Molecure had a gross cash position of PLN49.6m. This was supplemented by the issuance of 2,776,000 Series H shares at PLN18 per share (announced July 2023) providing additional funds of c PLN50m. While this financing is intended to support the company’s strategic plans for 2023–25, we note that additional funding will be required to meet the full estimated capital expenditure of PLN250m for this period.