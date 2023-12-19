Molecure - Progressing the validation of mRNA platform

Erweiterte Funktionen



19.12.23 07:30
Edison Investment Research

Molecure has announced that it has generated the in vitro proof-of-concept (PoC) data for its mRNA platform, marking a step toward one of its long-term strategic objectives. Based on an in vitro study, management has confirmed the small molecule inhibition of the translation of a protein implicated in cancer via direct binding to mRNA encoding this protein. While the field of RNA-based biopharmaceuticals has gained traction during the pandemic with the use of mRNA vaccines, Molecure is one of the few biotechs focused on advancing small molecules designed to directly interact with mRNA structures. This approach has potential advantages compared to biologics, most notably patient compliance, given that most of the small-molecule candidates will likely be designed to be dosed orally (versus the more invasive injection/intravenous approaches that biologics generally require). While Molecure is in the early stages of developing this platform approach, we believe the announcement of PoC data marks an important milestone. Management will now evaluate continued preclinical and potentially clinical development of lead molecules optimised in this programme.

