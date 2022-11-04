Erweiterte Funktionen
Molecure - Novel approaches for problematic diseases
04.11.22 10:30
Edison Investment Research
Molecure aims to discover and develop drugs that have novel mechanisms of action to address serious unmet medical needs. Its two lead assets, OATD-01 and OATD-02, are approaching important clinical development milestones. After a strategic decision by partner Galapagos (June 2022), the rights to OATD-01 were returned to the company. Molecure now plans to leverage newly collected data to commence a Phase II trial in sarcoidosis in mid-2023, with top-line results expected in Q125. In addition, management anticipates OATD-02 could enter Phase I trials in solid tumour indications in Q422, subject to regulatory approval. With a cash position of PLN80.7m at end-September 2022, the company guides that its current runway is into Q224.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,96 €
|2,775 €
|0,185 €
|+6,67%
|04.11./13:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PLONCTH00011
|A2JJ69
|9,13 €
|2,69 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
