Molecure - Novel approaches for problematic diseases

Molecure aims to discover and develop drugs that have novel mechanisms of action to address serious unmet medical needs. Its two lead assets, OATD-01 and OATD-02, are approaching important clinical development milestones. After a strategic decision by partner Galapagos (June 2022), the rights to OATD-01 were returned to the company. Molecure now plans to leverage newly collected data to commence a Phase II trial in sarcoidosis in mid-2023, with top-line results expected in Q125. In addition, management anticipates OATD-02 could enter Phase I trials in solid tumour indications in Q422, subject to regulatory approval. With a cash position of PLN80.7m at end-September 2022, the company guides that its current runway is into Q224.