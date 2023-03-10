Erweiterte Funktionen



Molecure - Clinical trials initiated for second asset




10.03.23 10:06
Edison Investment Research

As presented at its R&D day in December 2022, Molecure has now initiated the clinical trial for its second candidate, OATD-02. This Phase I trial is an open-label, multi-centre, first-in-human, dose-escalation study. The company will target cancers where immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have had limited success, an area where we believe OATD-02/ICI combinations could have an impact. In our view, this milestone supports Molecure’s development strategy and we expect an update on this trial in H223. The company also has pre-clinical animal model data for OATD-01 for the treatment of sarcoidosis, which suggests potential use in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a fibrotic disease with unmet need.

Aktuell
Eilt: Medtech Hot Stock meldet neue Anlage für Schlaganfallbehandlung
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,455 € 3,98 € 0,475 € +11,93% 10.03./11:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLONCTH00011 A2JJ69 6,82 € 2,69 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,455 € +11,93%  08:05
München 4,24 € +6,80%  08:01
Stuttgart 4,20 € -1,18%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drone Hot Stock erhält Riesenauftrag über 200 Drohnen. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...