Molecure - Clinical trials initiated for second asset
10.03.23 10:06
Edison Investment Research
As presented at its R&D day in December 2022, Molecure has now initiated the clinical trial for its second candidate, OATD-02. This Phase I trial is an open-label, multi-centre, first-in-human, dose-escalation study. The company will target cancers where immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have had limited success, an area where we believe OATD-02/ICI combinations could have an impact. In our view, this milestone supports Molecure’s development strategy and we expect an update on this trial in H223. The company also has pre-clinical animal model data for OATD-01 for the treatment of sarcoidosis, which suggests potential use in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a fibrotic disease with unmet need.
