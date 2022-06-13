Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Midatech Pharma":
 Aktien    


Midatech Pharma - Interim DIPG data to be presented at ISPNO




13.06.22 15:12
Edison Investment Research

Midatech will be presenting interim data from its ongoing Phase I trial assessing lead asset MTX110 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) at the upcoming International Symposium on Pediatric Neuro-Oncology (ISPNO). The study is being conducted at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) and the presentation will discuss preliminary results (safety signals) for seven of the 10 study participants. A highlight of this study is the use of an implantable continuous flow device to deliver MTX110 directly to the tumour (bypassing the blood-brain barrier), avoiding the need for new surgical insertions at each treatment cycle. The same device will be used in the company’s upcoming (H222) Phase I study in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). As a reminder, MTX110 holds orphan drug and fast track designations in the US for DIPG and GBM, respectively.

Aktuell
Uran-Aktie vor fundamentaler Neubewertung - Sensationelle Übernahme
440% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0865 € 0,087 € -0,0005 € -0,57% 13.06./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKT14T00 A2P0D8 0,53 € 0,087 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0865 € -0,57%  09:28
Stuttgart 0,105 € -0,94%  08:13
Berlin 0,114 € -3,39%  18:25
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Stark Kaufen: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...