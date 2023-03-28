Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Midatech Pharma":
 Aktien    


Midatech Pharma - Development pipeline expands with MTD217




28.03.23 08:18
Edison Investment Research

Midatech has announced a new preclinical programme, MTD217, targeting leptomeningeal disease, a secondary metastatic cancer of the central nervous system (CNS), with currently poor prognosis (average survival of 3–6 months). The drug will be developed using the MidaSolve platform (dissolves otherwise insoluble drugs that can then be injected directly to the site of the cancer to maximise efficacy and reduce off-target toxicity). Midatech is working on initiating preclinical studies (in collaboration with several large academic centres) with the aim to generate proof-of-concept data to support clinical progression. We highlight that in the recently concluded AGM, Midatech shareholders approved all key resolutions, including 1:20 share consolidation, change of trading name to Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and stock delisting from AIM. Midatech raised £5m in gross proceeds through a private placement, which we expect will be partially used to accelerate preclinical studies for MTD217. Lead asset MTX110 is in Phase I clinical studies in recurrent glioblastoma.

Aktuell
Börsenstar startet diesen 347% AR und AI Hot Stock
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0005 € 0,0005 € -   € 0,00% 28.03./00:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKT14T00 A2P0D8 0,13 € 0,00050 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0005 € 0,00%  24.03.23
Stuttgart 0,0095 € 0,00%  24.03.23
Berlin 0,028 € 0,00%  24.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drone Hot Stock meldet 7,6 Mio. $ Umsatz und 2,8 Mio. $ Bruttogewinn. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...