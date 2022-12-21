Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Midatech Pharma":
 Aktien    


Midatech Pharma - Announced acquisition to expand portfolio




21.12.22 15:00
Edison Investment Research

Midatech announced an all-stock acquisition of Bioasis Technologies (a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company) by issuing 75,884,553 new shares at an exchange ratio 0.9556 per Bioasis share. This translated to a deal value of c C$7.4m (c £4.4m) at the time of the announcement (at c 5.8p per Midatech share) but is subject to change based on share price movements. The proposed acquisition is expected to close in Q123, contingent on regulatory and shareholder approval. In parallel, Midatech announced a two-stage equity raise worth US$10.0m (£8.2m), which will be utilised to support working capital requirements of the combined business and partially pay Bioasis’s outstanding debt. Following the acquisition, Midatech now intends to maintain a dual listing (AIM and NASDAQ).

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0025 € 0,012 € -0,0095 € -79,17% 21.12./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKT14T00 A2P0D8 0,20 € 0,00050 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0365 € -5,19%  16:00
Stuttgart 0,0135 € -50,00%  09:13
Frankfurt 0,0025 € -79,17%  10:03
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...