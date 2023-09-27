Erweiterte Funktionen

Microsoft stock: Change of strategy!




27.09.23 10:03
Gurupress

Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -

Microsoft shares closed at $311 on Tuesday, marking a drop of -2.2% at the start of the week. This brings the stock’s preliminary monthly result to -5.5%. The value of the US software giant was thus unable to repeat earlier successes and currently seems to be stuck in a kind of waiting loop. Nevertheless, there is also light at the end of the tunnel: The 200-day average (GD200) is currently at $295 and shows an upward trend. Since the Microsoft share is above it, this is to be seen as a positive signal.


 


Microsoft’s expansion into the nuclear field: Look at the strategy


It was recently announced that Microsoft is looking for a Principal Program Manager for Nuclear Technology. According to a job advertisement, the person will lead the implementation of a global energy strategy for Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and...


