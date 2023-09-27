Microsoft stock: Change of strategy!
27.09.23 10:03
Gurupress
Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de)
Microsoft shares closed at $311 on Tuesday, marking a drop of -2.2% at the start of the week. This brings the stock’s preliminary monthly result to -5.5%. The value of the US software giant was thus unable to repeat earlier successes and currently seems to be stuck in a kind of waiting loop. Nevertheless, there is also light at the end of the tunnel: The 200-day average (GD200) is currently at $295 and shows an upward trend. Since the Microsoft share is above it, this is to be seen as a positive signal.
Microsoft’s expansion into the nuclear field: Look at the strategy
It was recently announced that Microsoft is looking for a Principal Program Manager for Nuclear Technology. According to a job advertisement, the person will lead the implementation of a global energy strategy for Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and...
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|297,55 €
|295,35 €
|2,20 €
|+0,74%
|27.09./12:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5949181045
|870747
|326,90 €
|208,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|297,55 €
|+0,74%
|12:41
|Stuttgart
|297,25 €
|+1,21%
|12:20
|Berlin
|297,30 €
|+1,05%
|12:24
|Frankfurt
|297,35 €
|+0,97%
|12:19
|Xetra
|297,35 €
|+0,92%
|12:23
|München
|296,65 €
|+0,90%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|297,10 €
|+0,87%
|09:30
|Hannover
|296,55 €
|+0,87%
|08:16
|Hamburg
|297,00 €
|+0,81%
|12:18
|NYSE
|312,37 $
|0,00%
|26.09.23
|Nasdaq
|312,14 $
|0,00%
|26.09.23
|AMEX
|311,99 $
|0,00%
|26.09.23
