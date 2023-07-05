Metro Aktie: Quartalszahlen in 131 Tagen, Analysten erwarten Gewinnsprung von +11.75%

Erweiterte Funktionen


05.07.23 21:55
Gurupress

In 131 days, the Metro company, based in Montreal, Canada, will present its quarterly financial statements for the fourth quarter. What revenue and profit numbers can shareholders expect? And how does the Metro stock perform compared to last year?


There are only 131 days left until the Metro stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 12.05 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Metro generated revenue of EUR 3.07 billion in Q4 2022, it is now expected to jump by +8.26 percent to EUR 3.32 billion. The profit is also expected to change and is likely to increase by +11.75 percent to EUR 129.87...


