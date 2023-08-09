Meta-Aktienbericht in 76 Tagen: Erwartete Umsatzsteigerung und Gewinnrückgang

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.08.23 09:52
Gurupress

In 76 days, the Meta company based in Sioux Falls, United States will present its quarterly report for the fourth quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Meta stock perform compared to last year?


There are only 76 days left until the Meta stock, with a current market capitalization of 1.26 billion EUR, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Meta achieved a revenue of 907.40 EUR in the fourth quarter of 2022, there is now an expected jump in revenue by +18.09 million percent to 164.16 million EUR. The profit is also expected to change and fall by -15.37% to 17.99 million EUR.


On...


