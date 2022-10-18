Mendus - Next steps in anticipation of positive data

Mendus secured a partnership with Minaris Regenerative Medicine, a leading contract development and manufacturing organisation in the cell and gene therapy space. The agreement will allow technology transfer for DCP-001 to enable manufacturing for potential pivotal-stage trials and commercial production. Mendus has previously developed optimised, large-scale capabilities for the manufacture of DCP-001 (its cancer relapse vaccine) in house. The Phase II ADVANCE-II trial (NCT03697707), investigating DCP-001 as a maintenance therapy in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is expected to report important survival data in Q422. We view the agreement with Minaris as an encouraging sign for DCP-001.