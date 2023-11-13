Mendus - Guarding against relapse

Erweiterte Funktionen



Mendus’s Q323 update was primarily focused on the clinical progression of its lead cancer vaccine, vididencel, which is being developed for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and ovarian cancer (OC). The latest interim data from the Phase II trial (ADVANCE II) demonstrated compelling efficacy, which, in our view, enhances the drug’s prospects as a potential AML maintenance therapy. Mendus’s key catalysts include: detailed data from the ADVANCE II trial, due to be presented at the 11 December American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting; further updates from the combination trial with Onureg; additional readouts from the ongoing Phase I OC trial; and the initiation of ilixadencel Phase II in soft tissue sarcomas in H124. At end-Q323, Mendus’s net cash balance stood at SEK142.5m, which, as per our estimates, should provide an operational cash runway into H224, crucially past further readouts from the ongoing ADVANCE II and ALISON vididencel trials.

