Erweiterte Funktionen



Mendus - Funding secured; catalyst rich H222 incoming




26.08.22 15:12
Edison Investment Research

Mendus is gearing up for a catalyst rich H222 as its focus remains centred on the development of the company’s cancer relapse vaccine, DCP-001. Readouts from DCP-001’s use in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and ovarian cancer are expected in Q422 and October 2022 respectively, which we see as important near-term catalysts for the company. Mendus has reported an operating loss of SEK55.0m for H122, significantly lower than H121 (SEK72.1m) due to reduced R&D expenditure over the period. The company had a gross cash position of SEK84.9m at end-H122, which we see as sufficient to fund operations to end-FY22. However, Mendus also announced the securing of up to SEK250m in financing commitments, which we expect to significantly lengthen our estimated cash runway to H224, if fully utilised. We value Mendus at SEK1.87bn or SEK9.35 per share (previously SEK1.78bn or SEK8.93 per share).

Aktuell
Jetzt massiver Kursschub. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,198 € 0,2015 € -0,0035 € -1,74% 26.08./18:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0005003654 A1W59F 0,58 € 0,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,208 € +5,37%  10:30
München 0,218 € 0,00%  08:04
Berlin 0,22 € -1,12%  17:45
Frankfurt 0,198 € -1,74%  08:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Aktie startet enorme Kursrallye. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 524% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Immunicum: unique immuno-onco. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...