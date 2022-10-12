Mendus - Final EU grant payment of €1.69m expected

Mendus has announced it will receive a final payment of €1.69m (SEK18m) as part of the Horizon 2020-funded AML-VACCiN project. This EU-funded initiative has provided Mendus with a total of €6.0m since 2020, specifically to aid the development of its dendritic cell-based vaccine, DCP-001 as acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) maintenance therapy. Important median relapse-free survival (RFS) and overall survival (OS) data from the Phase II ADVANCE II trial of DCP-001 in this setting are expected in Q422, and management notes the study has been directly funded by AML-VACCiN grants. We continue to see this data readout as a major near-term catalyst for Mendus, as it will begin to clarify DCP-001’s place in the AML maintenance therapy landscape. Our estimates are unchanged and we will adjust them when the AML-VACCiN funds hit the company’s books. Our valuation of Mendus is unchanged at SEK1.87bn or SEK9.35 per share.